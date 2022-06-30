Kopech (2-5) took the loss against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings.

Kopech fell behind early, allowing two runs in the first inning -- including one that scored on his own error. He settled down to hold Los Angeles scoreless over the next four frames before serving up a two-run homer to Luis Rengifo in the sixth. That was more than enough for the Angels to claim victory on a night when Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 over 5.2 scoreless frames. Kopech has taken a loss in each of his past three starts, allowing 10 earned runs and posting a 12:7 K:BB over 16.1 innings during that stretch.