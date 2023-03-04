Kopech is planning to throw his changeup more in 2023, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Kopech has reportedly been working on his changeup this offseason and is hoping to mix in the pitch more to an arsenal that already includes a fastball, slider and curveball. According to Baseball Savant, Kopech threw his changeup only 25 times in 2022 -- primarily against left-handed batters.
