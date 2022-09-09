Padilla was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Padilla managed to work his way through the Cubs' farm system and crack the big leagues in 2022, but was placed on waivers when they needed to open a roster spot. Padilla has one major league appearance -- he pitched 1.2 innings in relief and gave up one earned run. The White Sox will stash him in Triple-A for now, where he holds a 1.23 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 14.2 innings.