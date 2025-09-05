default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Schultz was placed on the minor-league injured list with knee discomfort Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Merkin reports that the White Sox are taking a cautious approach with Schultz, who had only recently returned from a knee injury. Schultz may not retake the mound for the rest of the minor-league season, but he is expected to participate in the Arizona Fall League.

More News