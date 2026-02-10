Schultz (knee) said Tuesday that he's completed his rehab for right knee tendinitis and is ready for the start of spring training, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander, who is one of the White Sox's top prospects, was shut down in September due to right knee tendinitis, but it won't affect his availability for the start of 2026. Schultz spent most of the campaign at Double-A Birmingham and had a 3.06 ERA across 61.2 innings, but he struggled after being promoted to Triple-A Charlotte with a 9.37 ERA over five starts.