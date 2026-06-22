White Sox's Noah Schultz: Delivers scoreless rehab start

Schultz (knee) struck out four over 2.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Charlotte. He scattered two hits and one walk and also hit two batters.

Schultz made two rehab starts with Charlotte over the past week and has been building up his workload gradually since landing on the shelf May 26 due to right knee patellar tendinitis. After tossing 1.2 innings and 38 pitches for Charlotte on Tuesday, Schultz upped his pitch count to 57 (38 strikes) on Sunday. He'll likely need one more start in the minors to push his count into the 65-to-75-pitch range before re-emerging as an option in the Chicago rotation. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound southpaw flashed talent but struggled mightily with control over his first eight big-league starts prior to going on the injured list, as he walked 13.1 percent of the batters he faced and also hit four batters in 38.2 innings.