White Sox's Noah Schultz: Hoping for late August return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz (knee) is progressing, and the White Sox are aiming for him to return in late August, MLB.com reports.
Schultz has been out since July 20 due to discomfort in his right knee, and the team is taking a cautious approach to his return. It was reported that he has made progress, although it is unclear what that has entailed. The White Sox also announced that Schultz will pitch in the Arizona Fall League.
