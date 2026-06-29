White Sox's Noah Schultz: On track to start Wednesday

White Sox manager Will Venable told reporters Monday that Schultz (knee) is on track to be activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the Orioles, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Schultz made three starts during his rehab assignment, with his last taking place Friday with Triple-A Charlotte, when he tossed 74 pitches (52 strikes) while allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven across 4.2 innings. The 22-year-old southpaw has progressed enough in his recovery from right knee tendinitis to return to the majors Wednesday and will look to improve on his stat line of a 5.82 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 33:22 K:BB across 38.2 innings.