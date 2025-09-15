White Sox director of player development Paul Janish said Monday that Schultz is dealing with right patellar tendinitis in his knee but will not require surgery, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Schultz had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee problem that first cropped up in July. He wound up making only five starts for Triple-A Charlotte after being promoted to the affiliate in late June and posted a 9.37 ERA in those outings. Schultz is just 22 years old and has some of the highest upside of any pitching prospect in baseball, but he has yet to reach 90 innings in a season.