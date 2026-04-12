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The White Sox are expected to call up Schultz for his MLB debut Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, Elijah Evans of JustBaseball.com reports.

Schultz has dominated with Triple-A Charlotte to begin the campaign, allowing just two earned runs while posting a 19:2 K:BB over 14 innings spanning three appearances (two starts). He now appears set to get his chance to show what he can do against big-league hitters. Schultz could stick in Chicago's rotation moving forward, especially if he fares well from the outset. With that in mind, he's likely to be a popular pickup in fantasy leagues in which he's not already rostered.

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