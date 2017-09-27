Narvaez (elbow) is in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.

The club was optimistic that Narvaez wasn't dealing with a major elbow injury, and that indeed was the case as he's ready to return Wednesday. Narvaez has evenly split time behind the dish with Kevan Smith lately, as Narvaez has played 14 games since the start of September. Over said games he's hit .324 with a .878 OPS.