Narvaez (elbow) went 1-for-2 in his spring debut Friday against the Dodgers.

Narvaez was hampered with a bout of tennis elbow at the end of 2017, but it seems like that issue is now behind him. The 26-year-old batted .277 in 90 games as a part-time catcher with the White Sox. At this point, Narvaez seems to be competing for backup catching duties now that Welington Castillo is in town.