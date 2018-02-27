Narvaez (elbow) went 1-for-2 in his spring debut Friday against the Dodgers.

Narvaez was hampered with a bout of tennis elbow at the end of 2017, but it seems like that issue is now behind him. The 26-year-old batted .277 in 90 games as a part-time catcher with the White Sox. At this point, Narvaez seems to be competing for backup catching duties now that Welington Castillo is in town.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories