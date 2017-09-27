White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Dealing with elbow injury
Narvaez has a tender right elbow, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The White Sox are hopeful that Narvaez will be able to catch Reynaldo Lopez on Wednesday. If he can't go, Kevan Smith is expected to handle the catching duties.
