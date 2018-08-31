White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Dealing with finger strain
Manager Rick Renteria said Narvaez is dealing with a finger ligament strain on his right hand, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
This helps explain the backstop's absence for the starting lineup over the past three games. He's apparently receiving treatment on his finger everyday, and Renteria said he shouldn't have any restrictions when he returns. Narvaez should be considered day-to-day. Kevan Smith is starting behind the dish Friday.
