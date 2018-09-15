Narvaez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-6 win over Baltimore.

Narvaez launched a two-run blast over the fence in center to hand the White Sox a four-run lead in the third inning. The 26-year-old has put up decent numbers through 87 games this season, sporting a .272/.361/.420 slash line with 22 extra-base hits and 27 RBI.

