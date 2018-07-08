Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Saturday against the Astros.

Narvaez came to the plate with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and took advantage by driving a double to the opposite field, narrowly missing a home run. Though he has just a .387 slugging percentage for the season, he has been productive of late, recording three extra-base hits in his last 14 at-bats. Though far from a full-time starter, Narvaez seems to have worked himself into an evenly split time-share behind the plate with Kevan Smith.