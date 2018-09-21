Narvaez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Indians.

Narvaez started a third straight game as Welington Castillo (elbow) remained sidelined and is making the most of this opportunity. The homer was his second in three games, third in his last four, and extended his current hitting streak to five contests. Earlier this summer, we saw Narvaez thrive with consistent at-bats, so he might be a nice play while Castillo's elbow prevents him from playing.