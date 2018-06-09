White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Heads to bench
Narvaez will get another day off Saturday against the Red Sox.
Narvaez has played in just three of Chicago's last seven games, going 3-for-10 with a double and a walk. Kevan Smith will bat fifth and take over behind the dish in his absence.
