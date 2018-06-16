Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers.

Narvaez brought some life to the White Sox offense, which had done little against Mike Fiers until his sixth-inning homer, his first of the season, which knotted the game at 3-3. He returned to the lineup Friday after sitting out two straight games and has played just five of the last 13.

