Narvaez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Tigers.

Narvaez's sixth-inning blast knotted the game before the White Sox's bullpen allowed five runs over the final three innings. A career backup catcher, Narvaez has added a wrinkle to that narrative in 2018. He was batting just .188 on May 24 when MLB slapped starter Welington Castillo with an 80-game suspension. If there are no rainouts, Castillo is eligible to return Aug. 22 and presumably reclaim his spot as the team's top catcher, but that might not happen. Narvaez has raked in Castillo's absence. Since June 7, the backup has hit .375 (39-for-104) and slugged .606 over 35 games. His average stands at a career-best .281. The 26-year-old has seized an opportunity and given White Sox manager Rick Renteria something to consider when Castillo is eligible to return.