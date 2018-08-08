White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Not starting Wednesday
Narvaez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Narvaez will head to the bench for the third time in four games. Kevan Smith will start behind the plate.
More News
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Situated on bench Monday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Bows out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Not starting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Homers, triples in loss•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Takes seat vs. Blue Jays•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Not in Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...