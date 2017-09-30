Narvaez is dealing with tennis elbow and did not travel with the team this weekend, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

His 2017 campaign is over, and hopefully the elbow issue does not affect his offseason routine. Narvaez finishes with a .277/.373/.340 slash line and two home runs in 295 plate appearances. He should enter 2018 as a comfortable member of the 25-man roster, but he may struggle to see enough plate appearances to be useful in standard formats.