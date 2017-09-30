White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Out with elbow issue
Narvaez is dealing with tennis elbow and did not travel with the team this weekend, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
His 2017 campaign is over, and hopefully the elbow issue does not affect his offseason routine. Narvaez finishes with a .277/.373/.340 slash line and two home runs in 295 plate appearances. He should enter 2018 as a comfortable member of the 25-man roster, but he may struggle to see enough plate appearances to be useful in standard formats.
More News
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Back in action Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Dealing with elbow injury•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Sitting versus lefty•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Not in Thursday lineup•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Gets breather Sunday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...