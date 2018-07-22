Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored Saturday against the Mariners.

Narvaez has emerged as the primary catcher for the White Sox and extended his hitting streak to a modest seven games. That has pushed his average up to .294, though his counting stats are unlikely to be noteworthy due to his position in the bottom third of the batting order and the poor White Sox offense.

