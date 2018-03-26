White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Secures backup catcher gig
Narvaez will open the season as the backup to primary catcher Welington Castillo, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Narvaez was expected to compete with Kevan Smith for the role in spring training, but the job battle effectively ended last week when Smith sprained his ankle to take himself out of the running. The two backstops were stuck in a timeshare for much of the past season that resulted in Narvaez netting only 295 plate appearances. Narvaez will see his playing time dip further in 2018 if Castillo avoids the lower-body issues that nagged him throughout his time in Baltimore last season.
More News
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Back in spring game action•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Out with elbow issue•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Back in action Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Dealing with elbow injury•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Sitting versus lefty•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Not in Thursday lineup•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...