White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Sit out Thursday
Narvaez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs.
Narvaez has nine hits in his past 26 at-bats (.346), and although he seems to have climbed above Kevan Smith on the catching depth chart, the 25-year-old will head to the bench for a night off. Smith will assume catching duties for the evening.
More News
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Seeing more frequent starts•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Hits rare home run•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Heads to bench again Saturday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Out of lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...