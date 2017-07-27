Narvaez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs.

Narvaez has nine hits in his past 26 at-bats (.346), and although he seems to have climbed above Kevan Smith on the catching depth chart, the 25-year-old will head to the bench for a night off. Smith will assume catching duties for the evening.

