White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Sits again Monday
Narvaez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
Narvaez will take a seat for the second game in a row after having started four of the previous five contests. Despite his .320/.433/480 triple slash coming out of the All-Star break, the 25-year-old still appears to be stuck in a timeshare with Kevan Smith.
More News
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Takes seat Sunday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Sit out Thursday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Seeing more frequent starts•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Hits rare home run•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Heads to bench again Saturday•
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...