Narvaez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Narvaez will take a seat for the second game in a row after having started four of the previous five contests. Despite his .320/.433/480 triple slash coming out of the All-Star break, the 25-year-old still appears to be stuck in a timeshare with Kevan Smith.

