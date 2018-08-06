White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Situated on bench Monday
Narvaez is out of the lineup Monday against the Yankees.
Narvaez will stick on the bench for a second straight game as Kevan Smith, who was activated from the paternity list prior to Monday's game, picks up a start behind the dish in his stead. The backstop is hitting a solid .282/.356/.425 through 63 games this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Bows out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Not starting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Homers, triples in loss•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Takes seat vs. Blue Jays•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Omar Narvaez: On bench again Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...