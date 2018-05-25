White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Starts Thursday
Narvaez went 1-for-3 in Thursday's 9-3 loss to the Orioles.
Narvaez will shoulder a heavier load after primary starter Welington Castillo was suspended for 80 games. The White Sox called up Alfredo Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte for depth at the position, but this is his first exposure to the majors. That suggests Narvaez will receive the greater share of at-bats, but at .188/.278/.250 through 73 plate appearances, he's not an attractive option.
