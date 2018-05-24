White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Steps in as primary catcher
Narvaez will serve as the White Sox's No. 1 catcher after Welington Castillo was suspended for 80 games, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Castillo's ban for violating the joint drug agreement was formally announced Thursday, and it will be Narvaez who sees the bulk of the playing time in his absence with Alfredo Gonzalez working behind him in the backup role. Narvaez has very little pop to speak of and he's been striking out more early on this season, but he takes his walks and that helps him in OBP leagues (.373 on-base percentage last season).
