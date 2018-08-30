White Sox's Omar Narvaez: Sticks on bench
Narvaez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox.
Narvaez will stick on the bench for a second straight game as Kevan Smith makes another start behind the dish in his place. The 26-year-old Narvaez is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak, slashing .438/.471/.563 with two doubles over that stretch.
