The White Sox recalled Colas from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday. He'll start in right field and will bat seventh in the White Sox's series finale with the Brewers.

Chicago opened up room for Colas on the 26-man active roster by placing left fielder Andrew Benintendi (Achilles) on the 10-day injured list. The White Sox will likely turn to Colas and Dominic Fletcher to serve as the primary replacements in the outfield for the duration of Benintendi's stay on the shelf, though both players will draw starts in the outfield Sunday while Gavin Sheets covers first base in place of Andrew Vaughn (finger), who is day-to-day. Colas delivered a lowly .571 OPS in 75 games with the big club in 2023 and hasn't been overly impressive at Charlotte this season, slashing .244/.358/.406 with five home runs and six stolen bases over 193 plate appearances.