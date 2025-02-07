The White Sox are considering moving Colas to first base this upcoming season, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

As Romero noted, a move from the outfield to first base could improve Colas' odds of making Chicago's Opening Day roster. Colas saw just 13 games of big-league action last season. He slashed .273/.368/.273 with just four RBI and zero extra-base hits across 38 plate appearances. The White Sox have a plethora of capable outfielders, including Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert, Mike Tauchman, Austin Slater, Miguel Vargas and Dominic Fletcher. Colas would give Chicago a left-handed option to pair with Andrew Vaughn at first base.