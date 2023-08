Colas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored Wednesday in a 9-2 win against the Yankees.

Colas missed a couple game due to leg soreness, but he looked strong in his return Wednesday. The rookie outfielder added to Luis Severino's season-long struggles with a two-run shot off the veteran hurler in the second inning. The long ball gave Colas a modest five-game hitting streak, during which he is slashing .316/.350/.632 with two homers, three RBI and six runs scored.