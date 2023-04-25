Colas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

On the bench for the third time in four games, Colas looks to be at risk of losing his regular role in the outfield or possibly even facing a demotion to Triple-A Charlotte. After earning his way onto the Opening Day roster coming out of spring training, Colas has made little impact through his first 21 games in the big leagues. He enters Tuesday hitting just .219 with two extra-base hits (one home run, one double) and two stolen bases over 71 plate appearances.