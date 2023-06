Colas is hitting .435 with four home runs and four strikeouts in his last six games for Triple-A Charlotte.

Colas is hitting .297 with six home runs and a 21.2 percent strikeout rate in 44 games since getting optioned to Triple-A on May 2. Gavin Sheets and Clint Frazier have been platooning in right field for the White Sox, and both of them have been below league average as hitters, so it would seem that Colas could be nearing a return to the big leagues.