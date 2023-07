Colas will be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte prior to the White Sox' game Tuesday versus the Blue Jays, Francys Romero of MLB.com reports.

Colas was sent down by the White Sox in late April after he batted just .211/.265/.276 in his first 25 games. However, he's been on fire of late with Charlotte, collecting a 1.253 OPS with seven home runs over his last 10 contests to earn another shot in the big leagues. Colas should play regularly in right field at least against right-handed pitching.