Colas went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Orioles.

Colas has started 21 of 26 games for the White Sox in August, despite his performance being uneven. He did manage three homers and 15 runs scored in that span. On the other hand, he's carried a 27.4 percent strikeout rate and hit just .231. Given that the White Sox aren't playing for positioning in the standings. Colas should continue to get regular run in the final month of the season, and he could emerge as a potential source of power.