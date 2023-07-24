Colas went 3-for-5 with a run and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Twins.

Colas notched the first three-hit game of his MLB career and stole his first bag since April 8. The 24-year-old is still trying to settle in at the major league level, as he's slashing .233/.227/.279 with two extra-base hits, two RBI, five runs and a 0:16 BB:K 43 plate appearances since being recalled July 4. Colas does not own an everyday role right now but that could change with the White Sox expected to be sellers at the trade deadline.