The White Sox recalled White from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

White will serve as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. The right-hander will provide some length in the bullpen, which the White Sox will likely need in the second game with Mike Vasil making just his third start following a long stint as a reliever.