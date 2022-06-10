Lopez will serve as the opener Friday against the Rangers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Lopez has 96 career major-league starts to his name, but don't expect him to pitch particularly deep in this contest even though he's listed as the starter. He's topped out at two innings so far this season and is unlikely to throw any more than that Friday before handing the ball to Davis Martin.
