Lopez (4-1) allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out one across two innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Royals.

Lopez entered the game in the sixth inning with the score tied at two. He immediately ran into trouble, surrendering a single, triple and sacrifice fly to account for his two earned runs. Lopez had turned in six scoreless appearances -- spanning 6.1 innings -- prior to Wednesday's loss, also picking up two wins and a hold in that span. For the season, Lopez has maintained a 4.02 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP across 15.2 frames.