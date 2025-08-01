default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The White Sox reinstated Smith (ankle) from the injured list to start Friday's game against the Angels.

After spraining his ankle during the All-Star break, Smith will return from the injured list to make his first start of the second half versus the Angels, who have turned in a .738 OPS since the beginning of July. The 25-year-old righty reached 55 pitches during a bullpen session last weekend, so the White Sox may limit the number of pitches he throws during his first start back.

More News