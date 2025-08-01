The White Sox reinstated Smith (ankle) from the injured list to start Friday's game against the Angels.

After spraining his ankle during the All-Star break, Smith will return from the injured list to make his first start of the second half versus the Angels, who have turned in a .738 OPS since the beginning of July. The 25-year-old righty reached 55 pitches during a bullpen session last weekend, so the White Sox may limit the number of pitches he throws during his first start back.