Smith settled for a no-decision after throwing 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out four, during Friday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

In his return from the injured list, Smith made it only 4.1 innings, throwing 79 pitches. His last time throwing was a 55-pitch bullpen, so the lack of length can likely be explained away by that on this occasion, but it's still been a pattern of the 25-year-old throughout the season, especially lately. He's currently in the midst of a six-start streak of not making it through five innings. The right-hander has a 3-7 record with a 4.25 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 91 innings, and he is slated to face the Mariners on the road his next time out.