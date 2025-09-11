Smith (6-7) earned the win Thursday over the Rays, allowing four hits and a walk across 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

It's the third win in four starts for Smith, who's posted a 2.25 ERA with a 0.71 WHIP in that span (24 innings). Overall, the rookie right-hander sports a 3.78 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and 122:53 K:BB in 26 starts (131 innings) this season. Smith will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Orioles.