Smith (3-7) yielded five runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Colorado.

Smith served up a leadoff shot to Mickey Moniak in the first inning and allowed another run in the second. Smith then worked through a pair of quick frames before the Rockies plated four more runs in the fifth inning, with three being charged against the right-handed rookie. He posted a 2.37 ERA through his first 13 starts of the year but now owns a 4.20 ERA across 83.2 frames. Smith has been tagged with 22 runs (21 earned) in just 15.1 innings over his last four appearances, leading to four consecutive losses. He'll look to snap the streak in his next outing, which is projected to be at home against the Guardians.