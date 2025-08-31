Smith didn't factor into the decision against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.1 innings.

The right-hander carried momentum from debatably his best outing of the season earlier in the week, a seven-inning, one-hit shutout of the Royals, and was sharp again against MLB's highest-scoring offense. Smith retired 10 of his first 11 batters before surrendering a solo homer to Aaron Judge in the fourth inning and later gave up another long ball to Austin Wells in the seventh. Aside from the two mistakes, Smith limited New York to just one other hit while racking up strikeouts. The 25-year-old will take his 3.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 112:50 K:BB across 120.1 innings into his next scheduled start against the Twins.