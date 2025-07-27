White Sox's Shane Smith: Facing live hitters
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (ankle) threw a 55-pitch live batting practice session Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Smith faced a few big-league hitters and simulated throwing three innings. He'll throw a second similar session before progressing to the next step in his recovery.
