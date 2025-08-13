Smith came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Tigers, allowing two hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander put together one of his stingiest performances of the season, although it wasn't exactly efficient as he needed 92 pitches (56 strikes) to record 15 outs. Smith wasn't rewarded for his efforts however, as the White Sox offense managed only two hits on the afternoon. Smith has looked good since returning from an ankle injury at the beginning of August, giving up four runs in 14.1 innings (2.51 ERA) with a 17:8 K:BB over three starts, but all three resulted in no-decision. He'll look for his first win since June 10 in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Atlanta.