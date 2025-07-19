The White Sox placed Smith on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a left ankle sprain.

It's not clear when Smith hurt his ankle, though the move is retroactive to July 16 -- one day after the All-Star Game, when the rookie hurler threw 10 pitches over one-third of an inning. With Smith landing on the IL, Chicago recalled reliever Wikelman Gonzalez from Triple-A, but it's uncertain who (if anybody) will slide into the rotation in the short term. The White Sox have opted for bullpen games on a few occasions this season and could go that route again until Smith is ready to return, which won't be until at least the beginning of August.