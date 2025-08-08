Smith did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight over five innings.

Randy Arozarena's two-run homer in the third inning accounted for both of Seattle's runs against Smith, who was impressive otherwise in his second start back from the IL, logging a career-best eight strikeouts. Overall, the 25-year-old Smith sports a 4.22 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 93:42 K:BB through 20 starts (96 innings) this season. He's currently slated to face the Tigers at home in his next outing.